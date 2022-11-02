Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Каспийского бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
02.11.2022

Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.02.2022
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2021: Import Doubles
    The total cargo throughput via the Caspian basin ports in December 2021 declined by 24.8% year-on-year.
    2021Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    28.04.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 17, 2022
    On week 17, there is a sharp decrease in freight rates in the Azov […]
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    09.06.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 22, 2022
    On week 23, a sharp increase in freight rates is recorded in the Azov-Black […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    16.06.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 24, 2022
    On week 24, freight rates have risen again by several dollars in the Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    08.04.2022
    Car Sales in Russia Drop in March
    According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB) statistics, the sales of new cars […]
    2022AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0
    06.05.2022
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2022 Up 50%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2022 grew by 50% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login