Грузы РЖД, 10 месяцев 2022: снижение почти по всем грузам
01.11.2022

Rail Transportation of Construction Materials Up in January-October 2022

    • In January-October 2022, Russian Railways loaded 1,028 mn tons of cargo, down 3.6% year-on-year.

    Almost all commodities demonstrated a negative trend. According to Russian Railways, construction materials being about the only exception.

    Chart by Visualizer

    Coal loading, which is Russian Railways’ top commodity, decreased by 5.7% year-on-year down to 291.7 mn tons. The loading volume of oil and products, Russian Railways’ second most important cargo, made 178.6 mn tons, level with the last year’s figure. Ferrous and manganese ore loading declined by 3.6% down to 96.6 mn tons.

    Ferrous metals were down 1.6% to 55.8 mn tons, chemical and mineral fertilizers down 6.2% to 50.4 mn tons, timber and logs down 24% to 27 mn tons, chemicals and soda down 5.4% to 19 mn tons, cement down 4.3% to 21.9 mn tons, non-ferrous ore and raw sulphur down 7.9% to 15.3 mn tons, ferrous metal scrap down 17.5% to 11.3 mn tons, and coke down 13.2% to 8.6 mn tons.

    Industrial and forming materials declined by 10.3% down to 26.4 mn tons, and grain by 8.6% to 18.7 mn tons.

    Construction cargo loading was up 4.9% to 113.3 mn tons.

    Chart by Visualizer

    Rail cargo throughput during January-October 2022 made 2,191.2 bn tons/km, level with the figure for the same period of 2021.

    In October, Russian Railways loaded 107 mn tons of cargo, down 3% year-on-year.

    Cargo throughput in October amounted to 223.2 bn tons/km, down 3.6% year-on-year.


    • Leave a Reply

  •  




  • Login