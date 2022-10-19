Информационно-аналитическое агентство
TMS Tanker Conference session highlights environmental challenges facing tanker shipping
19.10.2022

TMS Tanker Conference session highlights environmental challenges facing tanker shipping

    • The seventh annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference takes place on 16th November at the Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. A stimulating and thought-provoking program is rapidly taking shape that reflects the extraordinary circumstances facing tanker shipping after two years of pandemic, and now unprecedented geo-political shockwaves.

    In addition, tanker operators face the ongoing challenge of gearing their fleets to meet tough new environmental regulations and the drive to decarbonise operations. This will be the focus on an exciting Session 2, with the theme of “Tanker Shipping Facing up to Environmental Challenges.”

    Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “Tanker shipping is having to reassess all aspects of its operations and the technology deployed on its vessels to meet challenging new environmental targets. The journey to carbon neutral will be challenging, but opens up a host of opportunities, which is why we have placed this topic so high on this year’s agenda.”

    Topics proposed for inclusion in this session include a discussion about EEXI and CII regulations and their impact on tanker shipping; dual fuel operations; LNG fuel retrofits; the role of classification societies and flag stages in keeping tanker environmentally compliant; and developing environmentally friendly fuel bunker networks.

    To date speakers confirmed for Session 2, which will be chaired by Nijoe Joseph of Stephenson Harwood, include: Simon Bonnett, Chief Maritime Officer, International Registries (UK) Limited; Anders Ostergaard, Group CEO, Monjasa; Chris Peters, CEO, Tristar Maritime Logistics; Rajeev Agarwal, CEO & MD, Essar Ports; Emad AlHumam, Senior Vice President Corporate services, International Maritime Industries; Franck J Kayser, COO, Asyad Shipping Company; Pawan Sahni, Business Development Director, Middle East and Africa, DNV; and Amir Mosadeghi, CEO, Islamic P&I Club.

    Clive adds, “There are a host of key issues that tanker owners and operators need to address in the environmental compliance space. Matching services to the evolving needs of the tanker shipping business in this context will be a key challenge and this session will give some important pointers as to the way forward.”

    For more information about the conference and how to register please go to: www.tmstankerconference.com


