TMS Tanker Conference — opening session focuses on tanker shipping post-pandemic

The seventh annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference takes place on 16th November at the Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. A stimulating and thought-provoking program is rapidly taking shape that reflects the fact that this is a pivotal time for the tanker sector, as it not only emerges from the pandemic, but as other geopolitical challenges arise with uncertain consequences.

Many aspects of the business have been changed forever by two years of lockdowns and disruption to economic activity and trade. Now the world is wrestling with the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and what that means for the global economy as well as the specific patterns of oil and gas trades. In addition, tanker operators face the ongoing challenge of gearing their fleets to meet tough new environmental regulations in force now and in decades to come, and the drive to decarbonise operations.

One of the highlights of the TMS Tanker Conference is sure to be the opening Session 1 which has the theme ‘Tanker trades — recalibrating after the pandemic.’ Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “The first main session in the morning sets the tone for what is going to be a really informative and energising day. After two difficult years caused by economic and trade upheavals during the pandemic, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the short and longer term outlook for tankers. We have been able to gather together a really top class set of speakers for the opening session who will get proceedings off to a strong, thought-provoking start with a series of presentations certain to trigger plenty of discussion and debate.”

Assessing the likely supply and demand balance will be a key task for Session 1 panellists, who will also assess changes to regional oil and petrochemical trade flows as well as likely tanker fleet growth projections. Other topics in this session include the effects of climate change actions on tanker shipping; the importance of scrapping older tonnage; the impact of digitalisation and the specific prospects of the gas carrier trades. Speakers will look at markets both from a global perspective and also at the specific characteristics of the Middle East and Subcontinent trades.

To date speakers confirmed for the main Session 1 include: Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO ADNOC Logistics & Services; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Esam Khoori, Executive Director, Container Terminals, DP World UAE; Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO – Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports; Nikos Michas, Global Tanker Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register; Petros Doukas, Mayor of Sparta, President of Capital Partners and former Deputy Minister of finance & foreign affairs, Greece; Navin Kumar, Director Maritime Research, Drewry Shipping Consultants.

Clive adds, “We have speakers who can provide a macro economic background, and who can analyse in detail the key market trends, as well as executives at the front line in the ports, shipping and shipyard business sectors who can present a real-life assessment of how the market is evolving post-pandemic.

