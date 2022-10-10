Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Купить доступ
Eng
Купить доступ
Войти
TMS Tanker Conference - opening session focuses on tanker shipping post-pandemic
10.10.2022

TMS Tanker Conference — opening session focuses on tanker shipping post-pandemic

    • The seventh annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference takes place on 16th November at the Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. A stimulating and thought-provoking program is rapidly taking shape that reflects the fact that this is a pivotal time for the tanker sector, as it not only emerges from the pandemic, but as other geopolitical challenges arise with uncertain consequences.

    Many aspects of the business have been changed forever by two years of lockdowns and disruption to economic activity and trade. Now the world is wrestling with the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and what that means for the global economy as well as the specific patterns of oil and gas trades. In addition, tanker operators face the ongoing challenge of gearing their fleets to meet tough new environmental regulations in force now and in decades to come, and the drive to decarbonise operations.

    One of the highlights of the TMS Tanker Conference is sure to be the opening Session 1 which has the theme ‘Tanker trades — recalibrating after the pandemic.’ Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “The first main session in the morning sets the tone for what is going to be a really informative and energising day. After two difficult years caused by economic and trade upheavals during the pandemic, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the short and longer term outlook for tankers. We have been able to gather together a really top class set of speakers for the opening session who will get proceedings off to a strong, thought-provoking start with a series of presentations certain to trigger plenty of discussion and debate.”

    Assessing the likely supply and demand balance will be a key task for Session 1 panellists, who will also assess changes to regional oil and petrochemical trade flows as well as likely tanker fleet growth projections. Other topics in this session include the effects of climate change actions on tanker shipping; the importance of scrapping older tonnage; the impact of digitalisation and the specific prospects of the gas carrier trades. Speakers will look at markets both from a global perspective and also at the specific characteristics of the Middle East and Subcontinent trades.

    To date speakers confirmed for the main Session 1 include: Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO ADNOC Logistics & Services; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Esam Khoori, Executive Director, Container Terminals, DP World UAE; Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO – Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports; Nikos Michas, Global Tanker Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register; Petros Doukas, Mayor of Sparta, President of Capital Partners and former Deputy Minister of finance & foreign affairs, Greece; Navin Kumar, Director Maritime Research, Drewry Shipping Consultants.

    Clive adds, “We have speakers who can provide a macro economic background, and who can analyse in detail the key market trends, as well as executives at the front line in the ports, shipping and shipyard business sectors who can present a real-life assessment of how the market is evolving post-pandemic.

    For more information about the conference and how to register please go to: www.tmstankerconference.com


    • Добавить комментарий

    Новости по теме
    29.06.2022
    Выставка-конференция по судостроению и освоению шельфа «OMR 2022» состоится 13-16 сентября в Санкт-Петербурге
    Ведущие игроки рынка судостроения и ТЭК, представители органов власти и науки соберутся 13-16 сентября […]
    ВыставкаКонференцияШельф
    0
    29.09.2022
    XХ Международная конференция «Рынок транспортных услуг: взаимодействие и партнерство»
    7 декабря 2022 года в г. Москве состоится XХ Международная конференция «Рынок транспортных услуг: […]
    КонференцияРЖД-Партнер
    0
    05.05.2022
    Итоги международного форума «Транспортная логистика Каспийского региона 2022»
    26-27 апреля 2022 в Астрахани прошел международный форум «Транспортная логистика Каспийского региона 2022». Организаторы […]
    Каспийское мореКонференцияМТК "Север-Юг"
    0
    30.05.2022
    Контейнерные перевозки в условиях санкций — главная тема конференции в Москве
    В Москве 24-25 мая прошла конференция MAXConference «Рынок контейнерных перевозок промышленных грузов», посвященная индустрии […]
    Конференцияпромышленные грузы
    0
    01.09.2022
    О финансировании в морской отрасли на конференции «Shipping, Freight & Digital in Shipping. Опыт 2022»
    Организаторы Третьей международной конференции «Shipping, Freight & Digital in Shipping. Опыт 2022» начинают анонсировать […]
    FREIGHT-2022КонференцияПрайм ЭдвайсРемеди
    0
    20.09.2022
    Пилотный проект международной автомобильной транспортной накладной e-CMR Россия – Беларусь
    В конце этого года завершается пилотный проект по внедрению международной автомобильной транспортной накладной e-CMR […]
    FREIGHTКонференция
    0


  •  




    • Контейнерные перевозки Показать всё
    10.10.2022 FESCO зарегистрировала дочернюю компанию в Узбекистане
    10.10.2022 Top-25 контейнерных линий, итоги 9 месяцев 2022
    07.10.2022 Оборот мировых контейнерных линий, 8 месяцев 2022
    07.10.2022 Контейнерооборот Индии, итоги H1 2022
    07.10.2022 Безработные контейнеровозы на 26 сентября 2022 года
    06.10.2022 ТОП-15 морских контейнерных портов Китая в январе-августе 2022
    Госрегулирование Показать всё
    10.10.2022 Изменения в Кодекс внутреннего водного транспорта
    10.10.2022 Расширены возможности использования льготных кредитов
    07.10.2022 На строительстве объектов Восточного полигона не хватает кадров
    07.10.2022 В правительстве обсудили организацию международных автомобильных перевозок грузов
    05.10.2022 Комплексный план развития евразийских транспортных коридоров рассмотрен на заседании ЕЭК
    03.10.2022 Часть бизнеса освободят от проверок
    Вакансии Показать всё
    05.03.2022 Вакансии в компании НЭКО ЛАЙН АЗИЯ в Петербурге
    13.08.2020 Вакансия судового агента в MSC на Дальнем Востоке
    16.01.2020 Вакансии в «Оверсиз» в Петербурге
    11.10.2018 Требуется генеральный директор
    03.10.2018 Вакансия в ООО «Оверсиз Фрейт Эйдженси» г. Москва
    28.08.2018 Менеджер по организации экспортных перевозок в FMG Shipping and Forwarding
  • Войти