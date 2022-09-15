200 and still counting!

We are delighted to be celebrating this, the 200th edition of The Maritime Standard newsletter. Packed with news and updates on the shipping and maritime sectors, the newsletter has been published without missing a single issue since its first one on June 1st, 2014.

It has proved to be extremely popular, steadily increasing circulation over this period, and moving from having a primarily regional to a genuinely global readership, indicating a strong demand for information and intelligence about developments in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent shipping, ports, and related sectors.

Clive Woodbridge, TMS Editor, says, “It is a fantastic achievement to be reaching this milestone and we are grateful for the support of our readers and sponsors over the past eight years. We have strived to cover what is important in the regional maritime sector and have tried to put an insightful spin on news about the industry, drawing on our years of experience. We have been fortunate to have a network of invaluable contacts at high levels throughout the sector who have been kind enough to grant us the benefit of their insights. Hopefully, as an increasingly global brand, we can continue to serve the market as a valuable source of information for the next 200 editions also.”

Over the past few years there have been a whole host of significant developments relating to the maritime sector in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Mergers and acquisitions; new port projects; investments in new ships; and upgrades to shipbuilding and repair facilities. The Maritime Standard has been there to cover them all, in a timely manner and with an easy-to-read format.

The pace of development and change will not slow down, and fresh and innovative ventures and business ideas will be coming to fruition. Once again, through The Maritime Standard, readers will not miss a thing.

Clive adds, “There is no doubt that the regional maritime business will grow and develop further over the next few years. It is a market that deserves close attention and about which up-to- date and insightful information can be important in identifying business opportunities and securing competitive advantage.”

The Maritime Standard is published by Flagship Events, a business which has been able to take full advantage of the wise leadership of the UAE, where it is based, to flourish as a media, events and conferences production company. The support given to the maritime sector by the leadership allowed activity to continue even during the pandemic, and this is truly appreciated.

The Maritime Standard also wishes to acknowledge the sponsorship and advertising support it has received from many of the region’s biggest companies. These include leading players in the ports, shipping, insurance, classification and marine services sectors.

TMS achievement in reaching the 200th edition has been praised by a number of prominent shipping and ports executives. Capt. Mohammed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, commented “The progress that The Maritime Standard has made over the past eight years has been outstanding and we applaud the fact that it is now established as one of the leading online publications for the region.” Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director DP World UAE & Jafza said, “The Maritime Standard provides us with an excellent, well written source of information and it has earned its position of respect across the industry.” Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said. “The Maritime Standard newsletter has become an invaluable resource and it deserves every success. I wish it well for the future.” Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi CEO of ASYAD Shipping and Drydocks echoes these sentiments, saying: “The Maritime Standard has helped raise the profile of the maritime industries in this region and as such has made an extremely valuable contribution, which is widely appreciated and acknowledged.”

The TMS newsletter is the basis on which the TMS Awards and TMS Tanker Conference has taken root and flourished also. In November this year both events will return to the pre-covid venue of the Atlantis, one of the regions finest venues, and we are once again expecting a full house of over 800 people to pack the ballroom.