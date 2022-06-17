Industry Leaders Assembled for TMS Awards Judging Panel 2022

The Judging Panel for the Maritime Standard Awards 2022, which will be held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on Tuesday November 15th, has now been confirmed. Chaired by The Maritime Standard editor, Clive Woodbridge, the Judging Panel is made up of senior executives and experienced industry professionals drawn from across the industry, and the region, to ensure that the Awards maintain their reputation for integrity and fairness, and consolidate its position as the leading awards for the maritime sector

This year The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the judges will comprise: Clive Woodbridge, Editor, The Maritime Standard; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, UAE Region and Jafza, DP World; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chief Executive, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Ali Shehab, Global Director, Projects and Services, DNV; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Abdulaziz Sabri, President-Ship Management, Bahri; Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer, Abu Dhabi Ports; Chris Peters, CEO, Tristar Maritime; Numair Sheikh, CEO, Tomini Shipping and Julian Panther, Vice President Business Development, International Maritime Industries.

All the judges for The Maritime Standard Awards 2022 are leading figures in their respective fields, with many years of experience in shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair, logistics, maritime training and other areas of the maritime industry. The judges independently assess the nominations and submit marks based on predetermined criteria to ensure a transparent and equitable process.

Clive Woodbridge says, “We are so pleased to have been able to assemble such a high-quality panel of judges with such a broad range of expertise. The Maritime Standard is grateful that they will give up their valuable time to assess and evaluate the many nominations we receive to ensure that only the best of the best win one of these coveted awards.

Over 800 prominent personalities are expected to attend the gala dinner and awards, representing many of the biggest and most prominent companies within the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. There will be around 30 different awards presented on the night, covering a range of activities in shipping, ports, and related sectors. The majority of these will be selected by this eminent panel of independent judges. For a full list of award categories, how to attend, and how to nominate, please visit our website regularly to make sure you don’t miss out.

The most important consideration is this: Make sure you nominate! Once you’ve submitted the nomination, you can monitor progress by signing up for e-mail updates, so you know when the finalists and winners are announced.