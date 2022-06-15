TMS Tanker Conference set to return to The Atlantis

The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the seventh annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will take place on Wednesday 16th November 2022. The conference will, as last year, be an in-person event and will be held at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, where it was successfully staged a number of times pre-pandemic. The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference is also the only event of its type that has continued to be held face to face throughout the pandemic, supporting the industry during difficult times.

Trevor Pereira, Managing Director, The Maritime Standard, says, “It will be great to be back at The Atlantis which is such a fantastic venue. The night before, the Ballroom will be packed with executives from across the shipping industry, but in particular leaders of all the region’s leading tanker owners and operators will be present. As in previous years, having these two stand-out events back to back in the same location makes sure we attract the key decision makers in this sector, making the conference a unique, must attend occasion for anyone connected with tanker shipping.”

This year the theme of the conference will be “Reshaping The Market – Tanker Shipping Post-Pandemic”, reflecting the importance of recognising the significant challenges that still exist as a result of the impact of Covid and the long lasting effects it will have on so many aspects of this business.

Tanker shipping is going through a period of high uncertainity and volatility as world economies battle to recover from two years of stress and strain caused by lockdowns and associated supply chain disruptions. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, continued Covid-related economic slowdowns in major economies, as well as changing structural shifts in energy use to meet climate change targets, makes the future of the tanker shipping business hard to predict with confidence.

Despite current uncertainties, many analysts still believe recovery is in reach as market fundamentals rebalance. There are reasons to be positive on several fronts. The acceleration of digitalisation and big data offers the opportunity to significantly lower operational costs for tanker shipping, while the use of alternative fuels and environmental technology is gathering momentum. The safety, security and health of crew has also risen up the agenda and will stay there. All of these are topics that will be covered at the conference alongside the central themes of market rebalancing and meeting environmental climate change regulations and targets.

The 2022 Conference will focus on key short- and long-term commercial and technology trends in the crude, products, chemicals and gas tanker markets. Attendees will get the chance to hear from leading figures in the tanker business presenting their assessments of the key issues. As well as topics relating to tanker ship owning and operating, the event will also look at related support sectors, such as classification, bunker supply, law, ship agency and supplies, ship technology, logistics and terminal handling and storage.

Clive Woodbridge, Conference Chairman & Editor, says, “The TMS Tanker Conference 2022 is vitally important for all companies active in, and providing products and services to, this important sector of the shipping industry. Our aim is to create a forum for informed dialogue and discussion about what the future holds and to support the market as it strives for sustained, and environmentally sustainable, rebalancing and growth in the wake of the pandemic.”

Details of conference sessions, keynote speakers and panellists will be released in coming weeks. For more information go to https://www.tmstankerconference.com