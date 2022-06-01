The Maritime Standard Awards 2022 – Open foe Nominations

The Maritime Standard is now accepting entries to its 2022 Awards. This is the ninth time that the Awards are being held to recognise maritime industry achievements and celebrate success and these promise to be the best yet. As always, a glittering, high quality event, the Awards will attract key influencers and decision makers from not just across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent, but worldwide also, creating unique opportunities for promotion and networking.

The 2022 edition of The Maritime Standard Awards will take place at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE on Tuesday, 15th November. There will be around 30 different awards presented on the night, with around 20 of these selected by an eminent panel of independent judges. A full list of categories, the criteria and how to enter can be found on the TMS Awards website: www.tmsawards.com

Nominations are invited from companies active across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard, and Chairman of the Judging Panel, says, “We are delighted to be back at the Atlantis which is a first-class venue that perfectly reflects the quality of the TMS Awards. Last year a record number of nominations were received, and we fully expect an even higher number of top-quality entries this year as well.”

The TMS Awards judging panel comprises a number of renowned experts in their fields with many years of experience in shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair and other sectors of the maritime industry. These judges are drawn from across the region and independently assess the nominations and submit marks based on predetermined criteria to ensure a transparent and fair process.

Those planning nominations are advised to consult the guidance on the website, which provides a clear framework for judging. Clive says, “We have tried to make the nomination criteria for each award category as comprehensive and clear as possible, so please do take time to study and digest them. It will help greatly prepare to entries that stand a good chance of success.”

Some words of advice also come from one of the judges, Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Products and Services, DNV. He says, “We will all be looking out for the exceptional, for evidence that shows companies have gone that extra mile to succeed. If you want your nomination to stand out from the crowd, you have to show how you have done that.”

The final deadline for submissions is 15th August 2022. Please don’t delay as there can be no guarantee of extension.

Click here to nominate now and have a chance to join the illustrious ranks of The Maritime Standard Award Winners and Finalists For further details please contact Ammaar Murtaza at + 971 4 380 5556 or email at ammaar@flagshipme.com