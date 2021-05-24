Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Купить доступ
Eng
Купить доступ
Войти
Nominations open for TMS Awards 2021
24.05.2021

Nominations open for TMS Awards 2021

    • 23rd May 2021, Dubai, UAE: The Maritime Standard is pleased to announce that nominations for the TMS Awards 2021 are now open. The occasion, which always draws the region’s top industry leaders and VIPs, is scheduled to take place on Monday 22nd November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. 

    Details of the event, and the categories that companies and individuals can nominate themselves for, can be found on the website: https://www.tmsawards.com/. The deadline for nominations this year will be Thursday, 5th August and a shortlist of finalists will be announced on Wednesday, 1st September.

    Now in its eighth year, the TMS Awards are firmly established as the market leader in terms of the number and the quality of nominations received as well as the prominence of partner companies and organisations which support the Awards. TMS Managing Director, Trevor Pereira, says, “We wanted to confirm as early as we can that the Awards definitely will be taking place with an in-person element in November and to give everyone as much time as possible to prepare their entries in these still highly challenging times. The contribution of the industry during the pandemic has been praised on all sides and the TMS Awards 2021 offer a chance to showcase everything that this sector has achieved and to ensure that those companies and individuals who deserve recognition get their just rewards.”

    A high quality panel of judges with many years of collective experience, has been assembled to review entries and select the winners. They are Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE region; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Abdulaziz Sabri, President, Bahri Ship Management; Mrs. H.K. Joshi, Chairperson & Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Roger Clasquin, CEO, RAK Ports; Rajiv Agarwal, CEO & Managing Director, Essar Ports; Nitin Mehta, CEO, Tomini Shipping; Sue Terpilowski, President, WISTA UK; and Chris Peters, CEO of Eships. 

    Clive Woodbridge, Chairman of the Judging Panel, says, “We are anticipating another record breaking set of entries, continuing the trend of recent years. The past year has been testing, but the sector has shown innovation and resilience, and so the Awards in 2021 will provide a chance to showcase those companies who have taken the chance to demonstrate their capabilities and overcome adversity, as well as some of the fresh thinking and new technology that has emerged. I am looking forward to receiving the entries and assessing them with my fellow judges.”


    • Комментарии: 0

    Добавить комментарий

    Новости по теме
    14.01.2021
    Бизнес-вечеринка для логистов Priemka Party
    19 февраля, в рамках ММЛФ, состоится масштабная бизнес-вечеринка для логистов. В рамках 24-го Московского […]
    Конференция
    0
    09.03.2021
    II Ежегодная конференция «Риски в морском страховании: лучшие практики, российский и международный опыт»
    АБ «Егоров, Пугинский, Афанасьев и партнеры» и Торгово-промышленная палата Российской Федерации при поддержке Морской […]
    КонференцияСтрахование
    0
    16.03.2021
    Webinar highlights the resilience and adaptability of marine insurance in the pandemic
    The Maritime Standard looked for the first time at the impact of the pandemic […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    17.05.2021
    The official launch of The Maritime Standard Awards 2021!
    TMS Starts 2021 Awards preparations 16th May 2021, Dubai, UAE: Work is already well […]
    The Maritime Standard
    0
    01.03.2021
    Smart Ports Russia – конференция по модернизации портов и терминалов
    Порты и терминалы из 5 стран встретятся 24 марта в Москве 24 марта 2021 […]
    Конференция
    0
    14.04.2021
    Putting the spotlight on seafarer mental health
    The Maritime Standard focussed on the crucial and increasingly pressing issue of seafarer mental […]
    The Maritime StandardВебинар
    0
    15.04.2021
    XVIII Международная конференция «Освоение шельфа России и СНГ-2021»
    21 мая 2021 года в Москве в отеле «Балчуг Кемпински» состоится XVIII Международная конференция […]
    КонференцияНефтегазШельф
    0
    27.04.2021
    XVIII Международная конференция «Освоение шельфа России и СНГ-2021»
    21 мая 2021 года в Москве в отеле «Балчуг Кемпински» состоится XVIII Международная конференция […]
    Конференция
    0
    14.05.2021
    Об инфраструктуре для экспорта зерновых
    Об инфраструктуре для экспорта зерновых, в частности, о развитии и строительстве морских терминалах в […]
    Зерновой терминалКонференцияЮг
    0
    19.05.2021
    Международная конференция “Black Sea Region Intermodal”, 21 сентября 2021, Стамбул
    Международная конференция “Black Sea Region Intermodal”, 21 сентября 2021 г., Стамбул, Турция. Сегодня рынок […]
    Конференция
    0
    18.05.2021
    XVIII Международная конференция «Освоение шельфа России и СНГ-2021»
    21 мая 2021 года в Москве в отеле «Балчуг Кемпински» состоится XVIII Международная конференция […]
    Конференция
    0
    24.05.2021
    «ТРИЛОГИЯ» возвращается!
    После длительного перерыва XI ежегодная международная конференция «ТРИЛОГИЯ» (Транспорт. Инвестиции. Логистика) вновь открывает двери […]
    КонференцияТрилогия
    0

    • Госрегулирование Показать всё
    21.05.2021 Правительство вводит пошлину на экспорт сырой древесины
    21.05.2021 Локализацию в судостроении оценят по баллам
    20.05.2021 Правительство расширило возможности системы «Одно окно»
    05.05.2021 В России временно запретили экспорт гречки
    05.05.2021 Семьи пострадавших в крушении траулера «Онега» получили компенсации на 40 млн рублей
    04.05.2021 180 млн тонн по Транссибу и БАМу к 2024 году
    Контейнерные перевозки Показать всё
    24.05.2021 Контейнерные порты Турции
    24.05.2021 Контейнерные фрахтовые индексы. Неделя 20, 2021
    21.05.2021 Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2021 увеличился на 7,9%
    21.05.2021 Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2021 года в деталях
    21.05.2021 Безработные контейнеровозы
    20.05.2021 ТOP-5 контейнерных терминалов России: январь-апрель 2021
    Вакансии Показать всё
    13.08.2020 Вакансия судового агента в MSC на Дальнем Востоке
    16.01.2020 Вакансии в «Оверсиз» в Петербурге
    11.10.2018 Требуется генеральный директор
    03.10.2018 Вакансия в ООО «Оверсиз Фрейт Эйдженси» г. Москва
    28.08.2018 Менеджер по организации экспортных перевозок в FMG Shipping and Forwarding
    18.01.2018 Менеджер по перевозкам проектных грузов / Логист
  • Войти