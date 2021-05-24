Nominations open for TMS Awards 2021

23rd May 2021, Dubai, UAE: The Maritime Standard is pleased to announce that nominations for the TMS Awards 2021 are now open. The occasion, which always draws the region’s top industry leaders and VIPs, is scheduled to take place on Monday 22nd November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Details of the event, and the categories that companies and individuals can nominate themselves for, can be found on the website: https://www.tmsawards.com/. The deadline for nominations this year will be Thursday, 5th August and a shortlist of finalists will be announced on Wednesday, 1st September.

Now in its eighth year, the TMS Awards are firmly established as the market leader in terms of the number and the quality of nominations received as well as the prominence of partner companies and organisations which support the Awards. TMS Managing Director, Trevor Pereira, says, “We wanted to confirm as early as we can that the Awards definitely will be taking place with an in-person element in November and to give everyone as much time as possible to prepare their entries in these still highly challenging times. The contribution of the industry during the pandemic has been praised on all sides and the TMS Awards 2021 offer a chance to showcase everything that this sector has achieved and to ensure that those companies and individuals who deserve recognition get their just rewards.”

A high quality panel of judges with many years of collective experience, has been assembled to review entries and select the winners. They are Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE region; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Abdulaziz Sabri, President, Bahri Ship Management; Mrs. H.K. Joshi, Chairperson & Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India; Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Roger Clasquin, CEO, RAK Ports; Rajiv Agarwal, CEO & Managing Director, Essar Ports; Nitin Mehta, CEO, Tomini Shipping; Sue Terpilowski, President, WISTA UK; and Chris Peters, CEO of Eships.

Clive Woodbridge, Chairman of the Judging Panel, says, “We are anticipating another record breaking set of entries, continuing the trend of recent years. The past year has been testing, but the sector has shown innovation and resilience, and so the Awards in 2021 will provide a chance to showcase those companies who have taken the chance to demonstrate their capabilities and overcome adversity, as well as some of the fresh thinking and new technology that has emerged. I am looking forward to receiving the entries and assessing them with my fellow judges.”